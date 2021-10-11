Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Coverage Pending Rating at Shore Capital

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 842.89 ($11.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 866.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.45. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 579.50 ($7.57) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.79).

In other Workspace Group news, insider Duncan Owen acquired 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

