Wownero Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wownero has a total market cap of $24.94 million and $293,103.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

