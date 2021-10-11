Wownero (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $131,450.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00062689 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00046409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.