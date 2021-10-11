WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Tops $2.98 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $7.33 or 0.00012912 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.98 million and $25,216.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00125187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,385.99 or 0.99360093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.04 or 0.06088266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

