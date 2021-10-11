Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Cap Tops $544,861.69 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $8.30 or 0.00014544 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $544,861.69 and approximately $10.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00127289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00077827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,872.36 or 0.99605495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.98 or 0.06010716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

