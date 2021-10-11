Wrapped Bitcoin Price Up 15.2% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.88 billion and $356.80 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,773.54 or 1.00045893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00046893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.00503427 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 209,318 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.