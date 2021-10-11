Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $416.39 on Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $416.39 or 0.00735697 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $859.91 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00062680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00125476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.21 or 0.99852044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.12 or 0.06194784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,078,780 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

