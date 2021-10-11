Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after acquiring an additional 247,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WH opened at $83.45 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $84.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

