X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Reaches $7.40 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. X-CASH has a market cap of $7.40 million and $117,594.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,648,096,086 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

