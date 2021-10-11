Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Holdings Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

XEL opened at $63.20 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

