Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

