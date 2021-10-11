Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 72,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

