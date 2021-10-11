Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) shares traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.47 and last traded at C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,107,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.54.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.