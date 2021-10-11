Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

