Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $32.85 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,877,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $7,658,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

