XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. XOS has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

