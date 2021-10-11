XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up to $4.53

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.76. XOS shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 1,373 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

