XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON XPP traded up GBX 170 ($2.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,170 ($67.55). 16,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,191.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

