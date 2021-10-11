XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON XPP traded up GBX 170 ($2.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 5,170 ($67.55). 16,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,191.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75.
In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
