XSGD Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 11th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $80.15 million and $1.71 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00060963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00124082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.15 or 1.00128975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.56 or 0.06169204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 108,641,715 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

