XTRABYTES (XBY) 1-Day Volume Tops $99.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $491,270.33 and approximately $99.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00094481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.