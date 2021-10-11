Yale University Invests $5.32 Million in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,000. Asana accounts for approximately 1.8% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yale University owned about 0.05% of Asana at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.72. 9,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,719. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

