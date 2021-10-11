Yale University Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,000. DocuSign comprises about 1.3% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in DocuSign by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.65. 16,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.08.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

