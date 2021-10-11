Yale University Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13,254.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 82.0% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Yale University owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $239,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 57,093,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,127,000 after buying an additional 1,711,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

