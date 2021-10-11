Yale University Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Progyny makes up 0.5% of Yale University’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 347,649 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $930,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 406,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Progyny by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock worth $29,735,046. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.89. 2,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

