Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.60. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

YALA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,438,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

