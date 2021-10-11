Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80.

About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

