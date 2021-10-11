Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 399,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 2,775,075 shares.The stock last traded at $3.90 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 779.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $7,779,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $6,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $6,993,000. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

