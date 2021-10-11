Ycash (YEC) Trading Up 5.2% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Ycash has a market cap of $4.83 million and $6,547.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.04 or 0.00204546 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00128396 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000725 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,666,650 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

