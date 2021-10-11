Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,885 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.72% of Yellow worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Yellow alerts:

Shares of Yellow stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68. Yellow Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.18.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

YELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.