Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.18

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 12569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,012,000 after acquiring an additional 341,623 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yext by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yext by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

