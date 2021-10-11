Yield Guild Games One Day Volume Reaches $51.55 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00011720 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $455.42 million and approximately $51.55 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,911,948 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.