Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $3.19 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $1.65 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

