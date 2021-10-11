Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. 26,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.80. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,089 shares of company stock worth $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

