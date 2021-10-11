Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.77.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yum China by 26.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Yum China by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth $2,646,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37. Yum China has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

