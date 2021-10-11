YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Cap of $5.84 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. YUMMY has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $211,067.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,874,810,452 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.