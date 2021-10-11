Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. 2,357,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.