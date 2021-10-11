Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will announce sales of $13.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the lowest is $12.85 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $65.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.50 million to $69.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.77 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $112.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 68,917 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth about $108,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.