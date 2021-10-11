Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.68. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Shares of TSLA traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $791.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,114,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $735.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.63. The stock has a market cap of $784.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.47, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

