Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. ViewRay posted sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $69.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.93 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.41 on Monday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

