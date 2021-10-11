Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce $1.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WKHS shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

