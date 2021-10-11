Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to post $137.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.15 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $72.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $524.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $502.81 million to $547.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $538.49 million, with estimates ranging from $535.97 million to $541.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,247 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 69.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,802,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.36 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.22.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

