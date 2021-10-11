Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Clipper Realty posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clipper Realty.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

CLPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

CLPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clipper Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.