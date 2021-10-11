Zacks: Analysts Expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.66 Million

Analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will post $90.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.11 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $357.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.01 million to $359.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $518.94 million, with estimates ranging from $500.38 million to $537.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FG New America Acquisition.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

OPFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,044,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OPFI opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.