Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$1.00 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.88). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRLN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.16 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.95.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

