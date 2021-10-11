Zacks: Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.62 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $34.13 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 572,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after buying an additional 95,921 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

