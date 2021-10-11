Zacks: Analysts Expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million for the quarter.

GHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.79. 129,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,481. The stock has a market cap of $905.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

