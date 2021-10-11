Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Identiv posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $101,712.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. 101,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,495. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a P/E ratio of -466.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

