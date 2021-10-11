Zacks: Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $8.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $15.22 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $22.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $49.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.22 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTLA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $6,051,483.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $113,990,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,303 shares of company stock valued at $45,380,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after purchasing an additional 151,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.18. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $202.73.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

