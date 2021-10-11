Zacks: Analysts Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.59). International Seaways posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 177.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,244,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 199,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSW opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

