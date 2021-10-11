Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $429.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $456.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

